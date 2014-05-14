CBS’s 2014-15 TV Schedule: NFL anchors fall, ‘NCIS: LA’ to Monday, ‘CSI’ to Sunday

CBS may be cruising to yet another season as TV's most watched network, but the network is not sleeping on its success. Or, alternatively, CBS has had more demo issues than usual this season and has suddenly started struggling on several nights it used to dominate.
Either way, CBS announced a primetime schedule on Wednesday (May 14) morning that features some major shake-ups.
CBS' 2014-2015 schedule includes the end of CBS' four-comedy block on Mondays, the splitting up of the wildly successful “NCIS”/”NCIS: Los Angeles” partnership, a new day for Emmy-winning favorite “The Amazing Race” and the formal announcement of the upcoming end for “Two and a Half Men.” And, of course, the schedule includes Thursday Night Football through late-October, shaking up the launch for a little comedy called “The Big Bang Theory”
The network is also holding one of its biggest new comedies and biggest new drama bets for a premiere in the portion of the season CBS no longer wants to call “midseason.”
Let's look at the schedule night-by-night.
With its Thursday slot occupied by men in pads giving each other concussions, “The Big Bang Theory” will start off on Mondays at 8 p.m. through the end of October, giving a rather massive boosted to second year comedy “Mom,” at least until “2 Broke Girls” returns to the 8 p.m. half-hour. At 9 p.m., instead of another comedy block, CBS is going with the geniuses-solving-puzzles series “Scorpion.” That Katharine McPhee-fronted drama will then lead into “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which will almost certainly do better than this year's Monday duds “Hostages” and “Intelligence.”
On Tuesdays, “NCIS” and “Person of Interest” are staying in place for the 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours, but a new “NCIS” spinoff — “NCIS: New Orleans” — will take the 9 p.m. slot.
Like Tuesdays, Wednesdays remain 2/3rds intact. “Survivor” has been a regular time period winner and will remain at 8 p.m. followed by “Criminal Minds.” The Kevin Williamson created drama “Stalker,” featuring Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q, will air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. and CBS execs said that Williamson has been studying “Criminal Minds” for his new procedural. Take that as you will.
CBS will air Thursday Night Football from September 11 through October 23. “The Big Bang Theory” will return to Thursdays at 8 p.m. on October 30 and rather than letting the hit comedy boost something new, CBS is keeping “The Millers” at 8:30 p.m. The final season of “Two and a Half Men,” which CBS promises has been arced by Chuck Lorre, will air at 9 p.m. leading into the new comedy “The McCarthys” and “Elementary” at 10 p.m.
Moving to Fridays at 8 p.m. is “The Amazing Race,” which will do interesting things to my recap schedule, but at least means that “Race” fans won't have to worry about football delays and whatnot. “Hawaii Five-0” and “Blue Bloods” will remain in place.
Saturday will, as always, be two hours of procedural repeats — Sorry, “Crimetime Saturday” — and “48 Hours.”
On Sunday, “60 Minutes” will lead into the new Tea Leoni drama “Madam Secretary,” which seems like a logical match with “The Good Wife,” remaining at 9 p.m. “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” will take the Sunday 10 p.m. slot and will be spelled by “CSI: Cyber” at some point in the season.
That means that semi-surprising renewal “The Mentalist” is being held for not-midseason, along with “Mike & Molly” and “Undercover Boss.”
On the new series front for not-midseason, CBS has Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon in “The Odd Couple” and the Vince Gilligan-created “Battle Creek.”
Stay tuned for Sepinwall's analysis and an explanation for what happened with “How I Met Your Dad,” which is nowhere to be found.
CBS TELEVISION NETWORK 2014-2015 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
(N=New, NT=New Time, RTP= Regular Time Period) All Times ET/PT
MONDAY
8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY/2 BROKE GIRLS
8:30-9:00 PM MOM (NT)
9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION (N)
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (NT)
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (N)
10:00-11:00 PM PERSON OF INTEREST
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR
9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS
10:00-11:00 PM STALKER (N)
THURSDAY
8:00-11:00 PM, ET THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (N) (Sept. 11-Oct. 23)
8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (RTP) (As of Oct. 30)
8:30-9:00 PM THE MILLERS (As of Oct. 30)
9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN (As of Oct. 30)
9:30-10:00 PM THE McCARTHYS (N) (As of Oct. 30)
10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY (As of Oct. 30)
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (NT)
9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0
10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS
SATURDAY
8:00-9:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY
9:00-10:00 PM CRIMETIME SATURDAY
10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS
SUNDAY
7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES
8:00-9:00 PM MADAM SECRETARY (N)
9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE
10:00-11:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (NT)/CSI: CYBER (N)
Hopefully Mom gets a boost from a few months following BBT.
So this is the second straight year that at least one pilot that was universally assumed to be a mortal lock for CBS’s fall schedule from the moment that it was announced ultimately didn’t go to series. Last year it was Beverly Hills Cop and NCIS: Red. This year … it’s HIMYD. It’s a surprise, but I can’t say that it’s not a welcome one. Greta Gerwig or not, CBS may have spared everyone from months of anticipatory venom, dread, and snarky jokes on Twitter. That might have been somewhat amusing , but this is probably better for everyone in the long run.
On the one hand, I’d like Greta Gerwig to be on my TV every week. On the other hand, I don’t trust How I Met Your Dad to be any good. Not sure what I’m hoping for here.
But hopefully Agents of SHIELD will do better against NCIS New Orleans than it did against NCIS Prime (or would have done against established NCIS LA). The finale was almost very good and I have high hopes for the show’s continued improvement.
Interesting choice to boost “Mom” and to continue protecting “Millers.” I do like the cast and creator of “Millers.”
I know its from CBS Studios but “The Millers” whaaat?
So is Laurie Metcalfe doing both The McCarthys and Getting On?
No Josh Holloway? Sob!!!
Leave NCIS Los Angeles on Tuesday night ! Don’t mess up a good night of television by putting person of interest crap show on move it to another night !
I love Person of Interest. It has always been in the Tuesday 10 pm time slot.
This will be the second season for “Person of Interest” on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.
-Daniel
KEEP MENTALIST ON!!
Comb Deeks’ hair (in NCIS Los Angeles!!
Thank you for creating NCIS New Orleans!
Keep Person of Interest on!!
I will bet money that Madame Secretary will flop almost immediately upon air and Amazing Race will be back in that night and timeslot before too many episodes could be missed by people who don’t know that it moved to Fridays at 8. (Last time CBS tried a scripted show on Sunday nights after 60 Minutes–the result was Viva Laughlin which was cancelled after two episodes.) I appreciate CBS trying to do something slightly different with the night and timeslot but short of putting Unforgettable here (because its basically another Cold Case which worked really well post 60 Minutes for several seasons before CBS expanded into the 9 o clock and 10 o clock hour on Sunday nights) nothing’s gonna work as well as Amazing Race does here.
Can’t wait for the new season of NCIS, NCIS:LA, NCIS: New Orleans, CSI: Crime Scene Investigators, and Law and Order: SVU