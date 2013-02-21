‘Bad Teacher’ and ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ pilots nab ‘Party Down’ and ‘Argo’ stars

CBS’s TV series adaptations of “Bad Teacher” and “Beverly Hills Cop” continued filling out their casts on Thursday.

The former project, based on the hit 2011 Cameron Diaz movie of the same name, has tapped Ryan Hansen (“Party Down,” “Veronica Mars”) to star opposite the previously-cast Ari Graynor, according to Deadline. Hansen will play the athletics coach originally portrayed by Jason Segel, while Graynor is taking over Diaz’s part. Written by Hilary Winston (“Happy Endings,” “Community”), the single-camera comedy pilot will be directed by Don Scardino (“30 Rock,” “2 Broke Girl”) and executive-produced by Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, the “Office” duo who penned the original film.

“Beverly Hills Cop,” meanwhile, has nabbed “Argo” actress Sheila Vand, who will play Leila, a Beverly Hills detective who left behind a privileged life to follow her own path. The thesp will star opposite Brandon T. Jackson (as Axel Foley offspring Aaron) and Eddie Murphy, who may recur as the wisecracking elder Foley if the project is picked up to series. Also onboard to star are David Denman (“The Office”) and Kevin Pollak (“Shark,” “Cop Out”).

Details courtesy of Deadline (“Bad Teacher”) and The Hollywood Reporter (“Beverly Hills Cop”).

