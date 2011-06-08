Cedric ‘The Entertainer’-hosted ‘It’s Worth What?’ to debut on NBC in July

“It”s Worth What?,” NBC’s new game show hosted by Cedric “The Entertainer” is set to premiere on Tuesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will mix elements of “The Price is Right” and “Antiques Roadshow,” as contestants are go through a series of challenges that ask them to estimate the value of items — from junk found in people’s attics, to exotic heirlooms from priceless collections — found from around the world. Prizes add up to $1 million.

Cedric “The Entertainer” is well-known for his comedy skills he displayed on “The Steve Harvey Show” an in “The Original Kings of Comedy” tour film. He’ll soon be seen in the Tom Hanks-directed film “Larry Crowne,” alongside Hanks and Julia Roberts.

“It”s Worth What?” is produced by Merv Griffin Entertainment, and is executive produced and created by Roy Bank (“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”) and Lara Spencer (“Good Morning America”).



Watch the “Larry Crowne” trailer here: