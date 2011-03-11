Cee Lo, Garth Brooks, Kid Rock tapped for George H.W. Bush tribute

Garth Brooks, Cee-Lo Green, Carrie Underwood and Kid Rock are among the artists who will perform at “All Together Now – A Celebration of Service,” a March 21 event honoring President George H.W. Bush and the Points of Light Institute.

The concert, which celebrates volunteerism, will be taped in Washington, D.C. at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on March 21 and will be broadcast on NBC March 28 at 8 p.m. EDT. Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Reba McEntire, Sam Moore, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

All four living former presidents will take part: In addition to Bush Sr., George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will be in attendance. Bill Clinton will serve as the event”s co-chair. President Obama will be in Latin America, but will provide a taped message.

We”d give anything to see Brooks and Green duet on “F*** You,” but we’re not holding our breath.