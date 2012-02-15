Cee Lo Green ready to unleash solo and Goodie Mob albums

Now that he’s king of NBC’s “The Voice,” Madonna’s Super Bowl BFF and a recent Grammy winner, singer-rapper Cee Lo Green isn’t about to let that momentum slow down. The Gnarls Barkley frontman is releasing two new albums this year.

The first, a solo joint in the vein of last year’s hit “The Ladykiller,” will be titled “Cee Lo Green is Everybody’s Brother.” “Ladykiller” featured the summer singalong “F*ck You” (AKA “Forget You”) and the Melanie Fiona duet “Fool For You,” which earned him two Grammy awards.

Green will also drop a new record with his two-decade strong Atlanta hip-hop crew Goodie Mob, entitled “Age Against the Machine.” It was originally scheduled to be called “We Sell Drugs Too,” but that title must have proved too controversial for a newly minted household name like Green. Goodie Mob’s last album together, “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show,” was released 8 years ago.

The news was revealed via Green’s low-key tweets, but more details should be coming soon.

There has also been talk of a new album from Gnarls Barkley, Green’s collaboration with superstar producer Danger Mouse who scored a 2006 hit with the irresistible “Crazy.” However, no official announcements have been made and Mr. Mouse, as always, has his hands full.

Meanwhile, you can catch Green alongside fellow coaches Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on NBC’s “The Voice.”