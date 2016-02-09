Celebrate Michael B. Jordan’s birthday by watching his Oscar-worthy acting

02.09.16 3 years ago

Michael B. Jordan's omission from the Best Actor race this year is easily as egregious as Idris Elba's. In Creed, Jordan played a three-dimensional, utterly relatable character in an intense but conventional sports narrative. Since the actor turns 29 today and for some reason he still doesn't have an Oscar nomination, let's take a look back at one scene where he showed us how powerful a thespian he is.

There are number of unforgettably chilling moments in Fruitvale Station (namely a certain subway scene), but Jordan's performance during this conversation with Octavia Spencer, who plays his mother, showcases the intensity, emotionality, and believability.

We listed his work in Fruitvale Station as one of the 15 best performances of 2013

When a performer is capable of acting like that, how can the world justify shoehorning him into an obnoxiously awful comedy like That Awkward Moment?  Have we properly apologized to him yet? Let's do it today: Happy birthday, Michael B. Jordan, and I'm sorry you had to play second fiddle to Zac Efron's slapstick skills. 

Around The Web

TAGScasualtest1creedFRUITVALE STATIONMICHAEL B JORDANOSCARS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP