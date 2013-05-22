‘Celebrity Ghost Stories’ returns with Wayne Newton, Marlee Matlin

If your air conditioning isn’t working, good news. There are chills to be had (hey, it’s something) on the BIO network when “Celebrity Ghost Stories” and “The Haunting Of…” return in back-to-back episodes on Saturday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. respectively.

If you haven’t seen it, “Celebrity Ghost Stories” is told completely through first-person narrative by actors, musicians and personalities who believe they have experienced the other side. The hit series features descriptive, personal accounts that deliver a compelling, surprising and downright chilling look into the world of the paranormal.

In the season 5 premiere, George Wendt (“Cheers”) and his family spend a tortuous night in a cottage haunted by Native Americans and bootleggers; Wayne Newton is paid a surprise visit by the ghost of his dear friend Elvis Presley while performing in Las Vegas; there are vengeful entities in Ace Frehley”s (KISS) estate and all the women in the home are in peril.

This season will also feature stories from: Marlee Matlin (“The West Wing”, “The L Word ”), Max Adler (“Glee”), Diane Farr (“Numb3rs”, “Rescue Me”), Carolyn Hennesy (“True Blood”), Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”), Jillian Barbarie (Fox Sports), Michael Madsen ( Reservoir Dogs), Linda Dano (“One Life to Live”, “As the World Turns”), Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Cherie Currie (lead singer, The Runaways), David Otunga (WWE Champion), Thomas Ian Nicholas ( American Pie), Drita D”Avanzo (“Mob Wives”), Jim Norton (“The Opie & Anthony Show”) and many more.

“The Haunting Of…” follows psychic Kim Russo as she helps celebrities who have had their lives changed by paranormal events. Together, they return to the site of the celebrities” traumatic experience as Russo unlocks the secrets behind that day and explains the unexplained. Russo will tune into the celebrities” personal lives and connects with their loved ones who have crossed over.

In the season 2 premiere, Barry Bostwick (“Spin City”, Rocky Horror Picture Show) returns to his former residence; an old farmhouse in Rockland County, NY that he and his family once shared with a ghost. Barry and Kim come face to face with the spirit activity that haunts the home, forcing Barry to resolve the personal issues that continue to haunt him to this day.

Other celebrities featured on this season include: Nadine Velazquez ( Flight, “My Name is Earl”), Elisabeth Rohm (“Law & Order”, “Angel”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”, “Revolution”), Jay Thomas (“Cheers”, “Murphy Brown”), Tito Ortiz (MMA Champion), Kristen Renton (“Sons of Anarchy”), Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”), Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”), Carnie Wilson (Wilson Philips), Sally Struthers (“All in the Family”, “Gilmore Girls”), Roddy Piper (WWE Champion), Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”, Starship Troopers), Kim Carnes ( Betty Davis Eyes) and DB Sweeny ( Eight Men Out / Cutting Edge).