Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Tom Hiddleston and Britney join the ice bucket challenge

Does Britney Spears actually know why ice water is being poured on her? I'm not convinced. But what does it matter? The so-called “ice bucket challenge” is for a good cause – over $15 million has been donated to the ALS Association since the fundraising campaign began – and a bunch more celebrities have since joined the fray, from Ben Affleck to Britney Spears to LeBron James to Lady Gaga, who wins the “Most Artistic” superlative once again with her stoic Instagram clip. (Amy Schumer's is still the best though.)

Check out the latest round of videos below, and go here to donate.

Lady Gaga (nominated Adele):

Tom Hiddleston (nominated Benedict Cumberbatch and Luke Evans):

Britney Spears (nominated Adam Sandler):

Justin Timberlake (nominated Jimmy Fallon and The Roots):

Ben Affleck (nominated Jimmy Kimmel, Neil Patrick Harris, Matt Damon and wife Jennifer Garner):

LeBron James (nominated President Obama):

Justin Bieber (nominated President Obama and his “Beliebers”):

Elizabeth Banks (nominated Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Seth Rogen and Nathan Fillion):

Blake Griffin and Sasha Vuja?i? (nominated new L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer):

Selena Gomez (nominated James Franco, Cara Delevigne and Suki Waterhouse):

Jimmy Fallon, Rob Riggle, Horatio Sanz, Steve Higgins and The Roots (Jimmy nominated the New York Jets):

Ed Sheeran (nominated The Game):

Emmy Rossum (nominated Josh Duhamel and Hilary Swank):

“Weird” Al Yankovic (nominated President Obama, the Pope and the Dalai Lama):