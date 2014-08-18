Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, Tom Hiddleston and Britney join the ice bucket challenge

#Britney Spears #Justin Timberlake #Lady Gaga #Ed Sheeran #LeBron James #Ben Affleck #Justin Bieber #Jimmy Fallon
08.18.14 4 years ago

Does Britney Spears actually know why ice water is being poured on her? I'm not convinced. But what does it matter? The so-called “ice bucket challenge” is for a good cause – over $15 million has been donated to the ALS Association since the fundraising campaign began – and a bunch more celebrities have since joined the fray, from Ben Affleck to Britney Spears to LeBron James to Lady Gaga, who wins the “Most Artistic” superlative once again with her stoic Instagram clip. (Amy Schumer's is still the best though.)

Check out the latest round of videos below, and go here to donate.

Lady Gaga (nominated Adele):

Tom Hiddleston (nominated Benedict Cumberbatch and Luke Evans):

Britney Spears (nominated Adam Sandler):

Justin Timberlake (nominated Jimmy Fallon and The Roots):

Ben Affleck (nominated Jimmy Kimmel, Neil Patrick Harris, Matt Damon and wife Jennifer Garner):

Post by Ben Affleck.

LeBron James (nominated President Obama):

Justin Bieber (nominated President Obama and his “Beliebers”):

Elizabeth Banks (nominated Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Seth Rogen and Nathan Fillion):

Blake Griffin and Sasha Vuja?i? (nominated new L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer):

Selena Gomez (nominated James Franco, Cara Delevigne and Suki Waterhouse):

Jimmy Fallon, Rob Riggle, Horatio Sanz, Steve Higgins and The Roots (Jimmy nominated the New York Jets):

Ed Sheeran (nominated The Game):

Emmy Rossum (nominated Josh Duhamel and Hilary Swank):

“Weird” Al Yankovic (nominated President Obama, the Pope and the Dalai Lama):

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Justin Timberlake#Lady Gaga#Ed Sheeran#LeBron James#Ben Affleck#Justin Bieber#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBEN AFFLECKBritney SpearsCelebrity ice bucket challengesED SHEERANELIZABETH BANKSEMMY ROSSUMIce Bucket Challengejimmy fallonJustin BieberJUSTIN TIMBERLAKELADY GAGALeBron JamesRIOTSELENA GOMEZTOM HIDDLESTON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP