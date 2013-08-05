Celebrity twerking roundup: Who’s the twerkiest?

What could be better than twerking, you ask? Why, celebrity twerking, that’s what. Speaking of which, lots and lots of famous people have been getting in on the ass-jiggling dance craze lately, from Miley “Brigitte Nielsen” Cyrus to Rihanna to a magical TV creature known as Kendra Wilkinson Bassett. So which of them is the best? Find out below as we rate each of their respective skills on our 20-point “twerking achievement” scale. And may the best attention-craving celebrity win.
Ashley Tisdale
Form/Technique: 3/5
Artistry/Originality: 1/5
Showmanship: 3/5
Difficulty: 2/5
Total Score: 9/20
Comments: The “High School Musical” star tries her best here, but that wholesome Disney sparkle-dust still holds far too much sway over those hips.
Kendra Wilkinson Bassett
Form/Technique: 5/5
Aristry/Originality: 3/5
Showmanship: 3/5
Difficulty: 3/5
Total Score: 14/20
Comments: Wilkinson-Bassett is a surprisingly agile twerker, busting out at a Too $hort concert with moves that leave no doubt as to how she managed to score a spot as one of creepy Hugh Hefner’s three live-in girlfriends.
Vanessa Hudgens
Form/Technique: 0/5
Artistry/Originality: 2/5
Showmanship: 2/5
Difficulty: 1/5
Total Score: 5/20
Comments: I’m actually surprised Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t show better twerking skills here, because, well, she’s Vanessa Hudgens. In her defense though, being in Jay Leno’s vicinity would probably make anyone feel stiff and awkward.
Leona Lewis
Form/Technique: 2/5
Artistry/Originality: 0/5
Showmanship: 1/5
Difficulty: 0/5
Total Score: 3/20
Comments: Leona Lewis obviously covets the career of legendary YouTube twerking instructor Tweet Boogie, but I have news for her: she will never, ever be Tweet Boogie. Exhibit A: this video.
Beyonce
Form/Technique: 3/5
Artistry/Originality: 3/5
Showmanship: 4/5
Difficulty: 4/5
Total Score: 14/20
Comments: What Beyonce lacks in technique she makes up for in pure unadulterated showmanship, and the fact that she manages to work it in 17-inch heels without falling flat on her bootylicious behind is a feat for the ages.
Rihanna
Form/Technique: 2/5
Artistry/Originality: 0/5
Showmanship: 1/5
Difficulty: 1/5
Total Score: 4/20
Comments: Shockingly, Rihanna puts in a pretty lackluster performance here, though in her defense that girl next to her appears to be having a massive Tourette’s attack.
Miley Cyrus
Form/Technique: 5/5
Artistry/Originality: 5/5
Showmanship: 4/5
Difficulty: 3/5
Total Score: 17/20
Comments: If you can look beyond the fact that Miley Cyrus is twerking in a frog costume for some reason, there is undeniable skill on display here. Indeed, when it comes to our dear Miley this is just the tip of the twerkberg.
Nicki Minaj
Form/Technique: 5/5
Artistry/Originality: 5/5
Showmanship: 5/5
Difficulty: 5/5
Total Score: 20/20
Comments: Anyone who can convincingly feign an attraction to Lil Wayne and engage in a choreographed dance at the same time automatically gets a perfect score from me. But seriously, this is some prime-time twerking people. Extra bonus points for that delightfully nasty “disembodied sex-hand emerging from crotch” gesture.
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Beyonce started it and she is the best, with T&T Nicki and Caribbean Rihanna rounding out the list. Miley can dance bust she cant really Twerk. Go look at some of those dancers from the Sean Paul videos. That’ some serious Twerking :)
Beyonce is the original. I think Rihanna should have definitely been amongst the top. Whoever was grading the performances should have used the full video clip because Rihanna’s skills in ass twerkin isolation was very impressive.
Beyonce is the original??? What are you guys like 12 years old?? Go look at wreckx-n-effect rump shaker video 1992 and rethink your post please. I can think of a dozen more videos from the late 80’s and early 90’s where people were Twerking. You must also think Jay-Z invented rape… LOL
no he didn’t invent rape
Rap….typo
Where’s Ciara?
FUcK Nicki Minaj And that BIG fake ass BOOTY
I remember when I was in job corps in Los Angeles in 1996, and some of us went to a tv taping of Moesha. The homegirl Tamika participated in a dance off between shots and won soon as she twerked.
I saw some Africans twerkin before dancin around a fire in some kinda documentary when I was a kid in the 80s too.