Celebs, filmmakers, moguls and pioneers remember Steve Jobs and his legacy

It’s amazing but understandable the impact Steve Jobs’s passing has had across the web. Twitter was alight all night last night with remembrances and memes and just a general sense of somber reflection and appreciation. At one point all of the trending topics pertained to Jobs in some way.

Interesting to me, especially after digging in a bit yesterday on the impact Jobs has had on the film industry, is the outpouring of love and consideration from celebrities and filmmakers. I thought it would be worth it to collect a few, starting right at the top with Pixar honchos John Lasseter and Ed Catmull, who conveyed, via Facebook:

“Steve Jobs was an extraordinary visionary, our very dear friend and the guiding light of the Pixar family. He saw the potential of what Pixar could be before the rest of us, and beyond what anyone ever imagined. Steve took a chance on us and believed in our crazy dream of making computer animated films; the one thing he always said was to simply ‘make it great.’ He is why Pixar turned out the way we did and his strength, integrity and love of life has made us all better people. He will forever be a part of Pixar”s DNA. Our hearts go out to his wife Laurene and their children during this incredibly difficult time.”

Michael Moore, who was down in the trenches of Lower Manhattan for the Occupy Wall Street movement Tweeted:

“As word passes thru the crowd of Steve Jobs’ passing, it is not lost on anyone that his inventions helped make movements like this possible.”

“Drive” star Albert Brooks, who starred in Pixar’s “Finding Nemo,” offered:

“Had the pleasure of working for him and knowing him. He was our Edison. R.I.P. Steve Jobs.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who co-starred with Brooks in the film, also took to Twitter with:

“I just finished my show and I heard the news about Steve Jobs. He was an amazing man with an incredible vision. He changed the world.”

Said comedian and star of the upcoming film “Young Adult,” Patton Oswalt:

“RIP Steve Jobs. Closest thing we had to Tony Stark.”

Speaking of Stark, “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau had the following to offer:

“We lost a man of true vision today. Condolences to the whole Apple family.”

Jobs’s rival and friend, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates reacted thusly:

“I”m truly saddened to learn of Steve Jobs” death. Melinda and I extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and to everyone Steve has touched through his work.

“Steve and I first met nearly 30 years ago, and have been colleagues, competitors and friends over the course of more than half our lives.

“The world rarely sees someone who has had the profound impact Steve has had, the effects of which will be felt for many generations to come.

For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it”s been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely.”

As conveyed yesterday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg chimed in with the following:

“Steve, thank you for being a mentor and a friend. Thanks for showing that what you build can change the world. I will miss you.”

Filmmaker Spike Lee Tweeted:

“I only met Steve Jobs once, briefly at The Apple Store on 5th Avenue in NY. People VISIONARIES are always called CRAZY in the beginning. A VISIONARY sees things that everybody else says is IMPOSSIBLE, sees a World that People can”t invision (sic) – MAC, IPOD, IPAD, IPHONE, ITUNES. And PIXAR. I have nothing but Love for Mr. Jobs and Apple, they have always given me and my Films L-O-V-E. Peace and Blessings to his Family.”

Mogul Mark Cuban said flatly:

“The PC era is officially over. #RIP #SteveJobs”

Google co-founder Larry Page naturally took to Google+ to offer:

“I am very, very sad to hear the news about Steve. He was a great man with incredible achievements and amazing brilliance. He always seemed to be able to say in very few words what you actually should have been thinking before you thought it. His focus on the user experience above all else has always been an inspiration to me. He was very kind to reach out to me as I became CEO of Google and spend time offering his advice and knowledge even though he was not at all well. My thoughts and Google’s are with his family and the whole Apple family.”

Kevin Spacey paid tribute via Jobs and Apple’s slogan:

“The world lost a true visionary today. Think different.”

And even President Obama, reacting via the White House press release, had to take a moment:

“Michelle and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Steve Jobs. Steve was among the greatest of American innovators – brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he could change the world, and talented enough to do it.

“By building one of the planet”s most successful companies from his garage, he exemplified the spirit of American ingenuity. By making computers personal and putting the internet in our pockets, he made the information revolution not only accessible, but intuitive and fun. And by turning his talents to storytelling, he has brought joy to millions of children and grownups alike. Steve was fond of saying that he lived every day like it was his last. Because he did, he transformed our lives, redefined entire industries, and achieved one of the rarest feats in human history: he changed the way each of us sees the world.

“The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no greater tribute to Steve”s success than the fact that much of the world learned of his passing on a device he invented. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to Steve”s wife Laurene, his family, and all those who loved him.”

And I’m sure there are more, as there will surely BE more. Feel free to offer up your own remembrances below.