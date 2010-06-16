Chace Crawford brings love to the ‘Peace, Love & Misunderstanding’ equation

Chace Crawford may be a source of gossip on “Gossip Girl,” but soon he”ll be a beacon of love in “Peace, Love & Misunderstanding.” The young actor will be starring beside Catherine Keener and Jane Fonda in the BCDF Pictures flick.

Keener plays Diane, who escapes the stresses of work and her divorce by crashing her estranged mother Grace”s (Fonda) farmhouse, home to hippies and “free thinkers.” Crawford is amongst these, a “war-protesting butcher” and love interest to one of Diane”s daughters, according to a release.

The 2011 pic will be shot in New York”s Hudson Valley and is being produced by BCDF”s Pictures” Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, Lauren Munsch, and Jonathan Burkhart.

Crawford, 25, last appeared on the big screen in Sundance pick “Twelve.”