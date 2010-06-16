Chace Crawford brings love to the ‘Peace, Love & Misunderstanding’ equation

06.16.10 8 years ago
Chace Crawford may be a source of gossip on “Gossip Girl,” but soon he”ll be a beacon of love in “Peace, Love & Misunderstanding.” The young actor will be starring beside Catherine Keener and Jane Fonda in the BCDF Pictures flick.
Keener plays Diane, who escapes the stresses of work and her divorce by crashing her estranged mother Grace”s (Fonda) farmhouse, home to hippies and “free thinkers.” Crawford is amongst these, a “war-protesting butcher” and love interest to one of Diane”s daughters, according to a release.
The 2011 pic will be shot in New York”s Hudson Valley and is being produced by BCDF”s Pictures” Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, Lauren Munsch, and Jonathan Burkhart.
Crawford, 25, last appeared on the big screen in Sundance pick “Twelve.”

Around The Web

TAGSCATHERINE KEENERCHACE CRAWFORDJANE FONDApeace love and misunderstanding

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP