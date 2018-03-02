Chadwick Boseman is currently making the rounds promoting Black Panther — and making plenty of thankful fans very happy — with The Daily Show as his latest stop on Thursday. This made for a few special moments given host Trevor Noah’s South African heritage and his ability to give some perspective on how the film is being received back home. He catches Boseman off guard with the Wakandan salute at the start of the interview and it just takes off from there.

Both discuss the accents that appear in the film and how the idea behind it was a natural progression of these cultures filtering out from Wakanda to the rest of Africa and vice versa, allowing for Black Panther to avoid these generic African portrayals that you might see in other films and properties. He also tells Noah how there was some concern about the accent when Boseman first got the role. He doesn’t name any names, but he says some folks had concerns that the audience wouldn’t sit for the entire film while listening to his accent. It isn’t clear if he was told to possibly adopt a British accent or if it was just a suggestion that he shot down, but Boseman explains why he knew the African accent he sports in the film would work fine.

Basically, if you can do Shakespeare with an African accent or create a Zulu adaptation of Macbeth, you can make a superhero film work with the African accent.