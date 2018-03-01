Chadwick Boseman Surprising Thankful Fans Of ‘Black Panther’ Is As Heartwarming As Can Be

#Black Panther #Marvel #Jimmy Fallon
Managing Editor, Trending
03.01.18

It’s a simple concept and Jimmy Fallon has made this happen before with Michelle Obama, but there’s just something special about this “surprise” segment with Chadwick Boseman. It features fans of Black Panther stopping in to record a special thank you for the actor and those who made the movie, with Boseman then stepping out to surprise them. And that’s good enough to make the video, but their words and comments about what the film means to them really push it over the cliff.

From start to finish, each of the folks that pop in to record a message show that Black Panther is more than just another Marvel movie for them. And as one man points out, it’s more than just another black film too. It’s a superhero blockbuster film that features people that look the same way he does, which is important.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Marvel#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBlack PantherCHADWICK BOSEMANjimmy fallonMarvel

The RX

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 hours ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 days ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 6 days ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 1 week ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP