Channing Tatum and Ellen DeGeneres lead the search for ‘Team Oscar’

Want to be on the Oscar telecast? Want the approval and admiration of Channing Tatum? Want to be featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show?” Well, we all want at least two of these things. And US college students stand a chance of getting all three via the Academy’s “Team Oscar” initiative, which they’re running for the second year.

Tatum today appeared on DeGeneres’ talk show — she’s the 2014 Oscar host, in case you’d forgotten, so the cross-branding is all rather tidy — to announce the launch of this year’s competition, where at least six winners will get to appear on stage to deliver Oscar statuettes to presenters. (Okay, so it’s a bit like being Miss Golden Globe, but still — it’s the Oscars, and you don’t have be celebrity spawn to do it, so better all round.)

If you’re in college and that sounds like a fun night to you, best get to work with your camera: you’ll need to submit a video explaining how you intend to contribute to the future of movies, and write a short essay in a similar vein. A group of judges, including Tatum himself and Oscarcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, will select the best, most inspired entries, and their creators will be flown to Los Angeles for Oscar night.

Says Tatum, “It’s inspiring to see talented young people passionate about movies, and I’m excited to help shine a spotlight on them through Team Oscar. I’m looking forward to viewing and judging the creative videos submitted on Facebook and working with Craig, Neil and the Academy to choose winners who epitomizer the next generation of filmmakers.”

Zadan and Meron add, “We were very happy to have created this college program for last year”s show. It was a huge success, and we”re excited to take it to the next level. With Channing Tatum set to help us discover a new group of talented young filmmakers and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on board to chronicle their stories, we feel Team Oscar will be more rewarding and exciting than ever.”