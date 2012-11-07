Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx face terrorists in new ‘White House Down’ photos

Is Channing Tatum the new Bruce Willis?

In the upcoming “White House Down,” directed by action maestro Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “2012”), Tatum plays a secret service agent who teams with president Jamie Foxx when terrorists invade the most famous house in the world. It also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, Richard Jenkins and James Woods. “White House Down” doesn’t open until June 28, 2013, but take a look at the film below.

Check out some new photos from the film here: