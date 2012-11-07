Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx face terrorists in new ‘White House Down’ photos

#maggie gyllenhaal #Jamie Foxx #Channing Tatum
11.07.12 6 years ago

Is Channing Tatum the new Bruce Willis?

In the upcoming “White House Down,” directed by action maestro Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “2012”), Tatum plays a secret service agent who teams with president Jamie Foxx when terrorists invade the most famous house in the world. It also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, Richard Jenkins and James Woods. “White House Down” doesn’t open until June 28, 2013, but take a look at the film below. 

Check out some new photos from the film here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#maggie gyllenhaal#Jamie Foxx#Channing Tatum
TAGSCHANNING TATUMJAMES WOODSJamie FoxxMAGGIE GYLLENHAALRICHARD JENKINSROLAND EMMERICHWhite House Down

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP