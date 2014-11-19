Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill crack up in ’22 Jump Street’ outtake

It turns out you weren't the only one who couldn't stop laughing during “22 Jump Street.”

Star Jonah Hill also had a hard time keeping a straight face, as evidenced in a new outtake featured on the film's new DVD and Blu-ray.

Co-star Rob Riggle's bug-eyed prisoner routine makes Hill giggle so hard that he can't even finish one sentence, much to the amusement of Channing Tatum and Dave Franco. The best part of the video is that it shows the action from four different angles simultaneously. It's like film school, only the dirty words are bleeped out.

Watch it on MTV.com.

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“The Lego Movie”), “22” also stars Ice Cube, Peter Stormare, Amber Stevens, Nick Offerman and Jillian Bell.

The DVD and Blu-ray release also includes deleted and extended scenes, featurettes, audio commentary with Tatum, Hill, Lord and Miller, and “The Dramatic Interpretation of 22 Jump Street — The Version Without the Jokes!”

“22 Jump Street” is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and on various digital platforms.