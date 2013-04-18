Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill suiting up for ’21 Jump Street’ sequel in 2014

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill confirmed a while ago that they’ll return in a sequel to last year’s surprise hit “21 Jump Street,” and now we know when we’ll be seeing the duo suit up for more undercover work.

As part of Sony’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night, the studio revealed that “21 Jump Street 2” will hit screens sometime in 2014, although no official release date has yet been set.

No plot details have been revealed, but the first film seemed to indicate that Tatum and Hill’s characters would soon head off too college, sporting the same undercover identities.

The film was adapted from the hit 1980s FOX series which introduced the world to Johnny Depp, who was featured in a cameo role in the film.

Likewise, there’s has been no indication who among the first film’s supporting cast — including Ice Cube, Brie Larson, Dave Franco and Rob Riggle — will be returning.

“Jump Street” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are currently ramping up “The Lego Movie,” which may prevent their return to the sequel.

Made on the cheap for just $42 million, “Jump Street” took in $100 million in the U.S. box office, and over $200 million worldwide.