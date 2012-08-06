Channing Tatum gets release-date jump on Gerard Butler’s rival White House thriller

Let’s face it – Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart are toast.
That’s how it’s looking at the moment, anyway, as Sony has moved the release of Roland Emmerich’s “White House Down” – essentially a higher-profile version of Butler and Eckhart’s “Olympus Has Fallen” that stars Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx – from November 1 to June 28, 2013.
Though Millenium Films hasn’t yet announced a release date for “Olympus,” which is currently in production, Sony is clearly hoping to get a theatrical jump on the nearly-identical “‘Die Hard’-in-the-White-House”-style action flick by moving up the release of their film a full four months.
“White House Down” stars Channing Tatum as a secret-service agent who must protect the President of the United States (Foxx) following the takeover of the presidential residence by a paramilitary organization. The Antoine Fuqua-directed “Olympus Has Fallen,” meanwhile, has Butler playing the role of the heroic secret-service agent to Eckhart’s U.S. President. The plot of the latter film sees a group of North Korean terrorists taking over the White House with plans to set off a nuclear bomb there.
Supporting casts for the two projects include Maggie Gyllenhaal, James Woods and Richard Jenkins (“White House Down”) and Angela Bassett, Melissa Leo, Radha Mitchell and Dylan McDermott (“Olympus Has Fallen”).
Which of the “White House in peril” films do you think will prove a bigger hit at the box-office? Do you prefer one over the other based on cast and/or director? Sound off in the comments!
White House Down. Sold me the moment it said Jamie Foxx has the president.
definitely Olympus Has Fallen. I saw Channing Tatum in Magic Mike. Awful film. Awful dialogue. He is a cardboard cut out. Butler is a real man. Olympus is more than half way thru shooting, and Whitehouse has not even started! What kind of film are they going to turn out if they have moved the date up?
I go to the movies all the time and I have probably seen most of C. Tatum’s movies..I like him but Gerard Butler is the better actor and at the top of his game in an action movie..I have been a Gerard Butler fan for over 9 years and can’t wait to see OHF..J.
The fact the Moved it to June shows they have Faith in the Film
hite down start shooting tomorrow. Gerald Bulter hasnt hit in years and Aaron either. It doesnt matter who is better actor. The question is Which one would have more commercial success that would be Foxx and Tatum’s Version. I’m Telling You now White House Down will make more money(although doesn’t matter over quality). Tatum and Foxx vs Gerald and Aaron. Come on. This film will be independent days in the white house. More commercial, fun, and popcorn version than Olympus. Plus General are Audience more aware Foxx than the two main cast from Olympus.
I can be proven wrong. let see
I will see any movie Gerard Butler makes. He is that good. He is more powerful than Channing Tatum both physically and in talent. Olympus Has Fallen has my vote!
White House Down. Aside from 300 we sadly haven’t seen much good from Butler. Sure a few things here and there but overall it’s been stuff like Gamer and The Bounty Hunter. Fuqua seems a little too gritty to be doing a movie this flashy and commercial.
Write a comment…Anything with Gerard Butler in it wins hands down. Pretty boy Channing needs to move over and let the real man do the job.
White house down.Anything with tatum gets my vote. Plus this film has Richard Jenkins and lance reddick. Love fringe
OHF hands down — casting truly genius. Whd truly afraid of the challenge. Fatima has no talent except to strip what’s he going to do take his clothes off to scare the terrorist. Butler has more talent then magic Tatum.
Bate spell correct changing Tatum to Fatima of it. Haha
White House Down. Channing is one of my favorite people. With his large fan base, so the movie should do great.