Channing Tatum Likes to Grab His Buddies’ Junk to Say Hi

#Channing Tatum #22 Jump Street
09.08.14 4 years ago

Channing Tatum would like to introduce you to a new greeting technique between dudes: the d*ck graze. In this promo clip for the DVD release of “22 Jump Street,” Tatum gets handsy with some bros. Then we learn about the female-to-female version of this exercise, and it's just as friendly and unsettling.

TOPICS#Channing Tatum#22 Jump Street
TAGS22 JUMP STREETCHANNING TATUMdick graze

