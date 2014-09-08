Channing Tatum would like to introduce you to a new greeting technique between dudes: the d*ck graze. In this promo clip for the DVD release of “22 Jump Street,” Tatum gets handsy with some bros. Then we learn about the female-to-female version of this exercise, and it's just as friendly and unsettling.
Channing Tatum Likes to Grab His Buddies’ Junk to Say Hi
Louis VIrtel 09.08.14 4 years ago
