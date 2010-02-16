Channing Tatum loses De Niro, but gains Pacino

#Robert De Niro #Channing Tatum
02.17.10 8 years ago

One “Godfather” star’s loss is another “Godfather” star’s gain.  Al Pacino is set to step in for Robert De Niro in the upcoming police thriller “Son of No One.”

The third collaboration between Channing Tatum and writer/director Dito Montiel after “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” and “Fighting,” “No One” follows a fresh faced NYPD officer who is assigned to a precinct in the neighborhood he grew up in.  Unfortunately, that area of town also hides a secret that could mean bad news for all involved.

The interdependently financed production has also recruited Terrence Howard, Ray Liotta and Katie Holmes.  All three are on the career comeback trail. 

Pacino’s late arrival literally helped save the film from falling through and missing its expected March 22 start date.

Tatum is on something of a hit-streak after starring in “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and “Dear John” back-to-back.  Ironically, Pacino’s last onscreen role was opposite De Niro in the critically maligned, but box office hit “Righteous Kill.”

TOPICS#Robert De Niro#Channing Tatum
TAGSA Guide To Recognizing Your Saintsal pacinoCHANNING TATUMdear johnFIGHTINGGI JOERIGHTEOUS KILLROBERT DE NIROSON OF NO ONETHE GODFATHERThe Rise of Cobra

