Channing Tatum not afraid to attend his ‘Ten Year’ reunion

Channing Tatum is serious about producing and writing films. He told HitFix last year he was working on a number of screenplays, but his producing efforts are gaining more steam. The “Dear John” is currently developing a new high school reunion movie titled “Ten Year.”

The project will be written and directed by “We Are Marshall” screenwriter Jamie Linden and currently has Temple Hill and “Twilight” producers Marty Bowen Wyck Godfrey actively working on financing for the indie production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of roles are being specifically written for Tatum’s wife, Jenna Dewan, and some of their friends including Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine and Scott Porter. None of the actors are fully committed yet, however, as availability may be an issue. If everything can be worked out, production would begin sometime in November.

No details on specific shorelines in the ensemble feature have been revealed as of yet.

In the meantime, Tatum is currently shooting “The Vow” with Rachel McAdams in Toronto. His period action adventure “The Eagle” will hit theaters on Feb. 25.