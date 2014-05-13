Channing Tatum officially playing Gambit in next ‘X-Men’ film

05.13.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Channing Tatum is officially an “X-Men” man. 

The “22 Jump Street” star will play the magical mutant known as Gambit (AKA Remy LeBeau), although it hasn't been confirmed if he'll appear in 2016's “X-Men: Apocalypse” or in a solo film, or both. 

“X-Men” producer Lauren Shuler Donner confirmed the rumored casting while at the U.K. premiere of “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” which stars Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender and the rest of the mutant gang. 

“It is Channing,” she told Total Film, before adding why she thinks he's the right choice. “He's a rogue, he's a rascal, just like Remy LeBeau,” Shuler Donner explained. “And he can handle the action — we all know that. I think he'll be great for Gambit. And he's a Southerner too.”

Gambit is a Louisiana-born mutant with a thick Cajun accent who harness the powers of pure kinetic energy, which means he can turn playing cards into dangerous missiles.

He was previously played by Taylor Kitsch in 2009's “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

Watch the red carpet interview — in which Shuler Donner also talks a bit about the spin-off “X-Force” — below:

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens May 23. 

Do you think Channing Tatum is a good choice to play Gambit?

