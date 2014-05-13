Channing Tatum officially playing Gambit in next ‘X-Men’ film

Channing Tatum is officially an “X-Men” man.
The “22 Jump Street” star will play the magical mutant known as Gambit (AKA Remy LeBeau), although it hasn't been confirmed if he'll appear in 2016's “X-Men: Apocalypse” or in a solo film, or both.
“X-Men” producer Lauren Shuler Donner confirmed the rumored casting while at the U.K. premiere of “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” which stars Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender and the rest of the mutant gang.
“It is Channing,” she told Total Film, before adding why she thinks he's the right choice. “He's a rogue, he's a rascal, just like Remy LeBeau,” Shuler Donner explained. “And he can handle the action — we all know that. I think he'll be great for Gambit. And he's a Southerner too.”
Gambit is a Louisiana-born mutant with a thick Cajun accent who harness the powers of pure kinetic energy, which means he can turn playing cards into dangerous missiles.
He was previously played by Taylor Kitsch in 2009's “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”
Watch the red carpet interview — in which Shuler Donner also talks a bit about the spin-off “X-Force” — below:
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” opens May 23.
Do you think Channing Tatum is a good choice to play Gambit?
i like tatum and i respect how hard he’s worked to become a legit and charismatic actor, but damn, i wish they would have given taylor kitsch another shot.
Meh. Josh Holloway and McConaughey were my top choices.
I like Tatum because of 21 Jump Street, but I just don’t see him as Gambit. I think it’s a shame that Josh Holloway hasn’t really done anything since being the best thing about Lost, as he would have been perfect as Gambit imo
While I agree that Halloway is a great choice for Gambit I wouldn’t say he has done nothing since LOST. He’s currently starring in the ‘6 Million Dollar Men’-esque show ‘Intelligence’ which I believe has been renewed for a second season.
It’s gotta be either “X-Men: Apocalypse” or the ‘X-Force’ film currently being developed by Jeff Wadlow (dir Kick-Ass 2). From what I read it doesn’t seem like Fox is going in the solo film direction for future X flicks.
Gambit really isn’t a hero that needs a solo film (in my opinion).
So, wait… I guess EVERYONE gets to be a comic book superhero now?
Geez… might as well call, I dunno, Seth Rogen and let him…
… oh…
I do not feel that Channing Tatum is the right fit for Gambit. Gambit was the best and I think the best person would have been/is Michael Raymond-James plus he can do the accent.