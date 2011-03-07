Channing Tatum’s ‘Pan’ origin story finds home at Sony

Evidently, fairy tales are what you want right now, even if you don’t know it yet.
Hollywood has decided, and you have no choice in the matter. You are going to be into fairy tales in the next few years, and you’d better love it, because there’s more coming. However much you think there is, there’s actually more.
I’m curious to see if there is really an appetite for this stuff, or if Hollywood’s going to get halfway into this avalanche of titles and realize they dove off a cliff with no parachute. I get one part of the motivation here… you’re dealing with stories that are public domain, so you get name recognition without having to pay anyone for the underlying rights. But this material is fairly unproven as a big-screen lure, and it seems risky to me to just go all in the way the studios are at the moment.
This past weekend, “Beastly” finally opened, a “Twilight”-inspired riff on the “Beauty and the Beast” story with Vanessa Hudgens and Alex Pettyfer, and this coming weekend, “Red Riding Hood” starring Amanda Seyfried will open, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, who, of course, directed the first “Twilight” movie.
The battle of the “Snow White” movies is, frankly, ridiculous. Relativity is making a Tarsem Singh version called “The Brothers Grimm: Snow White,” with Julia Roberts playing the evil Queen, while Charlize Theron will play the role for “Snow White and the Huntsmen,” with Kristen Stewart as Snow White and Viggo Mortensen as, presumably, the Huntsman, with Rupert Sanders directing for Universal. Disney’s had a long in-development version called “Snow and the Seven” about Shaolin kung-fu monks, but that does not appear to be any closer to actually shooting at this point, even with Michael Arndt onboard as a screenwriter. Francis Lawrence and Natalie Portman have been attached at various points, but I’m not sure I see this one getting made after two other versions of the same basic material.
We’ve got Bryan Singer working on “Jack The Giant Killer,” we’ve got the preposterously titled “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,” we’ve got another Guillermo Del Toro project in the form of a 3D “Pinocchio,” and we’ve got at least three different fairy tale related TV shows, including “Once Upon A Time,’ “17th District,” and “Grimm,” Of the three, Ron Moore’s “17th District” is the one that is only sort of related, while “Grimm” is a cop drama set in a world where Grimm Fairy Tale characters exist, created by David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, who both worked together on “Angel.” Gennifer Goodwin just signed to star in “Once Upon A Time,” which is from Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the guys who wrote “TRON: Legacy,” and who worked on “Lost.” It’s funny… one of the best treatments so far of fairy tale tropes in any medium is the amazing Bill Willingham comic Fables, and despite an announcement a while ago, in the midst of all of this, “Fables” is nowhere to be found as a TV show, since I guess that died at the pilot script stage. Very odd.
I’m exhausted just trying to keep all of this stuff straight, and I haven’t seen any of it yet. How about you? Are you looking forward to this? Are you dreading it? Does it interest you at all?
Is it really a trend if no one’s asking for it?
In the case of “Pan,” which Billy Ray wrote based on an original idea by Channing Tatum and his producing partners, this is also part of the trend of overexplaining everything by giving “Peter Pan” a prequel story in which Hook and Pan were brothers.
Because we’ve all learned by now that the best thing you can do as a storyteller is to make sure you fill in all the backstory and leave no room for imagination or speculation at all. Absolutely.
And the only two I’d actually want to see is Del Toro’s Pinnochio or Singh’s Snow White.
I have a feeling “Snow White and the Huntsman” is going to be a speed bump in a few of these actors’ careers. It’s like a non-funny version of “Enchanted.”
I suppose I’ll be suffering from that hipster-ish malaise that sets in when one has been a fan of something (like the Fables series) for years and would have loved to see a kick-ass adaptation, and then EVERYONE gets on board with their own related projects and suddenly everyone looks at you funny when you roll your eyes and wish it would stop. And although I, too, would rather you just put your title’s subject matter FIRST, if not foremost in your articles, I am glad to have that Snow White thing cleared up. I was confused before, because I had no idea there were two separate movies in the works.
I find this an interesting trend in films, since fairy tales are so universal and full of deep meaning. Just finished reading Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister by Maguire (same guy who wrote the novel “Wicked”) and intrigued by the possibilities it presented for film. Sadly, it has been filmed, readily available on YouTube, as a Disney production, so greatly simplified, and cleaned up. Still, some of this strikes me as appropriate for Showtime or HBO where a short run series is still possible, and the longer form can be used to flesh out tales.
How about a new, filmed version of Sondheim’s Into the Woods (that weaves Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, and Rapunzel together, with little pieces of Snow White, and a new original tale: The Baker and His Wife)
Just thought I’d show some love for the 2003 version of Peter Pan that starred Jason Isaacs as Hook. I loved that movie when it came out and it’s shame it didn’t find a broader mainstream audience but I ‘ve seen a lot of support for it online, in the aint it cool talkbacks of all places, and they don’t like anything!! I agree with Drew that this new take on Pan sounds ridiculous, booh I say!
FNL’s JD mCCoy as Peter Pan in that version too
I rather take these fresh takes on fairytales than all this rebooting crap that is going on right now. Tomb raider is the latest in a sorry bunch of them.