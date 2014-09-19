Charles Dance drops some ‘Game of Thrones’ rumors

Spoilers, necessarily, will be discussed below. You are warned.

Might we see Charles Dance again on “Game of Thrones?” According to an interview he did with MTV UK for “Dracula Untold,” the actor will certainly be back on the HBO show.

Dance, who plays Tywin Lannister on the series, was asked, “Are you sad to be missing the next series of 'Game of Thrones.'” That is a pretty straightforward question considering what happened to him this past season. His answer though is less straightforward.

“Well, I'm not completely missing out on the next series,” Dance responded. He added, “More than that I'm not going to say,” but then he did say more. Specifically, he said, “You haven't seen the last of Tywin Lannister, is all I'll say.”

What does that mean? Will it be a flashback? Is Tywin far less dead than we think he is? Will some sort of magic spell bring him back?

We have seen people come back before, albeit in changed fashion. So maybe that's what he was getting at.

Does he know more about what happens in books that haven't been released than we do? Peter Dinklage told us that he is aware of the end game, some maybe Dance is as well and Tywin figures into it.

At this moment, as with so many “Game of Thrones” things, we have far more questions than we have answers. We, like you, wait with bated breath.