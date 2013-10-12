Charlie Hunnam drops out of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

10.12.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

It turns out that Charlie Hunnam isn’t quite ready for the steamy S&M shenanigans of “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The “Sons of Anarchy” actor has suddenly dropped out of Universal and Focus Features’ highly-anticipated adaptation of  the first title in E L James” bestselling book trilogy.

Universal released the following statement: “The filmmakers of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and Charlie Hunnam have agreed to find another male lead given Hunnam”s immersive TV schedule which is not allowing him time to adequately prepare for the role of Christian Grey.”

Hunnam, who was cast just over a month ago after a long search for the right actor, was set to star opposite Dakota Johnson, who is playing Anastasia Steele.

The film which is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”). “Zero Dark Thirty” co-star Jennifer Ehle was recently revealed to be playing Anastasia’s mother. 

“Sons of Anarchy” is currently airing its sixth season. Although it hasn’t been officially announced, a seventh season is likely to follow.

Hunnam was recently seen in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” earlier this year. 

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is set to be released August 1, 2014.

With Hunnam out, who would you like to see play Christian Grey?

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLIE HUNNAMCHRISTIAN GREYdakota johnsonEL JAMESFIFTY SHADES OF GREYJENNIFER EHLESam TaylorJohnson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP