Charlie Hunnam drops out of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

It turns out that Charlie Hunnam isn’t quite ready for the steamy S&M shenanigans of “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The “Sons of Anarchy” actor has suddenly dropped out of Universal and Focus Features’ highly-anticipated adaptation of the first title in E L James” bestselling book trilogy.

Universal released the following statement: “The filmmakers of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and Charlie Hunnam have agreed to find another male lead given Hunnam”s immersive TV schedule which is not allowing him time to adequately prepare for the role of Christian Grey.”

Hunnam, who was cast just over a month ago after a long search for the right actor, was set to star opposite Dakota Johnson, who is playing Anastasia Steele.

The film which is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”). “Zero Dark Thirty” co-star Jennifer Ehle was recently revealed to be playing Anastasia’s mother.

“Sons of Anarchy” is currently airing its sixth season. Although it hasn’t been officially announced, a seventh season is likely to follow.

Hunnam was recently seen in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” earlier this year.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is set to be released August 1, 2014.

