Charlie Hunnam drops out of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

It turns out that Charlie Hunnam isn’t quite ready for the steamy S&M shenanigans of “Fifty Shades of Grey.”
The “Sons of Anarchy” actor has suddenly dropped out of Universal and Focus Features’ highly-anticipated adaptation of the first title in E L James” bestselling book trilogy.
Universal released the following statement: “The filmmakers of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ and Charlie Hunnam have agreed to find another male lead given Hunnam”s immersive TV schedule which is not allowing him time to adequately prepare for the role of Christian Grey.”
Hunnam, who was cast just over a month ago after a long search for the right actor, was set to star opposite Dakota Johnson, who is playing Anastasia Steele.
The film which is being directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”). “Zero Dark Thirty” co-star Jennifer Ehle was recently revealed to be playing Anastasia’s mother.
“Sons of Anarchy” is currently airing its sixth season. Although it hasn’t been officially announced, a seventh season is likely to follow.
Hunnam was recently seen in Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” earlier this year.
“Fifty Shades of Grey” is set to be released August 1, 2014.
With Hunnam out, who would you like to see play Christian Grey?
Hmmm…hello. It has been announced that next season will be the last season for SOA. I’m a huge Sons fan and glad that he’s reconsidered taking the role. He far too talented to take such a risk with his career.
All talented actors ought to take risks though.
Funny, this movie is supposed to come out on the same day as Guardians of the Galaxy, yet 50 Shades haven’t started filming, yet (correct me if I’m wrong), & GotG just finished filming.
Charlie made the right choice to bail out.
Something tells me Guardians is going to need just a wee tiny bit more time in post production than 50 Shades.
These productions are apples and oranges. While I haven’t read ’50 Shades of Grey’ I’m fairly certain its adaptation won’t require extensive CGI like ‘Guardians’. You could probably complete principal photography in 3 months.
Love the optimism…”set to be released in August, 2014.” That’s 10 months away and, um, no male lead is set.
Star Wars?
well if he is out please let Dakota Johnson be out as well.I could have accepted Charlie but she looks to old and is not the image of the roll as Ana Just my opinion.
Please let Dakota Johnson drop out too.Charlie would have been okay but………he said no so please recast Ana too
Matt Boner should replace him as most fans suggested on Facebook ????