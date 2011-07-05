Charlie Sheen lined up as next ‘Comedy Central Roast’ victim

07.05.11 7 years ago

It’s time to see if Charlie Sheen can laugh at himself. Comedy Central announced today that the winning celebrity will be the next to be roasted, following a long line of notables such as Donald Trump, Pamela Anderson and William Shatner. 

Sheen’s antics, between his very public departure from “Two and a Half Men,” his legal battle with Chuck Lorre and his infamous “winning” rants, will make the perfect target for Comedy Central’s comic rabble rousers.

“You could say I’ve been providing kindling for this Roast for a while,” said Sheen. “It’s time to light it up.  It’s going to be epic.”

The “Comedy Central Roast Of Charlie Sheen” will be recorded in L.A. on Saturday, September 10.

It will air on Monday, September 19 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. If that date sounds familiar to you couch potatoes, it’s because it’s the same night Ashton Kutcher debuts as Sheen’s replacement on CBS’ “Two and a Half Men.”
 

Around The Web

TAGSCharlie SheenROAST

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP