Charlie Sheen Roast breaks records for Comedy Central

09.20.11 7 years ago

So this is winning.

Putting Comedy Central’s previous roasts to shame, Monday night’s “Roast of Charlie Sheen” set ratings records for the cable network, nabbing 6.4 million total viewers for a 8.7 rating among males 18-24.

The special, featuring roasters such as “Family Guy” creator Seth McFarlane, Mike Tyson, Slash and William Shatner, now stands as Comedy Central’s highest-rated roast ever (easily topping the roasts of Pamela Anderson, Donald Trump, Shatner and others). It also became the most watched telecast in the network’s history among adults 18-49.

The roast also played well online, where it dominated Twitter and other social activity sites.

The roast premiered the same night as the season 9 debut of Sheen’s former CBS show “Two and a Half Men,” with Ashton Kutcher acting as Sheen’s replacement, after the latter’s public dismissal from the comedy. That episode also broke some records of its own, but Sheen has 25 million reasons not to feel threatened.

Around The Web

TAGSCharlie Sheencomedy central roastTwo And A Half Men

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP