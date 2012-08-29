Charlie Sheen’s ‘Anger Management’ gets 90 more episodes from FX

FX has given the expected back-90 order to the Charlie Sheen comedy “Anger Management.”

The pick-up not only wasn’t a surprise, but it was barely even a formality. Under the original production deal between FX and Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury, a back-90 order for “Anger Management” would automatically be triggered if the comedy met a designated average ratings threshold over the airing of eight of the first ten episodes of the series.

“Anger Management” is averaging 4.53 million total viewers, including 2.5 million in the key 18-49 demographic, so get used to it.

“We set a very high ratings bar that included some additional hurdles for ‘Anger Management’ to earn its back-90 order and the series met and exceed those metrics,” blurbs FX EVP Chuck Saftler. “Bruce Helford has created a sitcom that works extremely well in our pre-10 p.m. programming lineup. Charlie Sheen and the entire cast did an amazing job in the first ten episodes, which were produced in a very tight window. I have no doubt that the producers and cast will be able to pull off the Herculean task of producing 90 episodes over the next two years.”

Yes. You read that correctly. Not only did FX just trigger a 90-episode back order, but the network is counting on Charlie Sheen to star in those 90 episodes in a two-year period.

“Charlie Sheen is one of the great comedy superstars of our generation, Bruce Helford is an exceptional showrunner and FX has been a visionary partner who recognized the show”s tremendous potential from the outset,” states Kevin Beggs, President of the Lionsgate Television Group. “We”re thrilled that our team has created another powerful and enduring Lionsgate brand that will resonate with audiences around the world for many years to come.”

FX previously announced that Martin Sheen, a recent “Anger Management” guest star, was committed to join the cast in a recurring capacity if a back-90 were triggered. Sheen, who plays the father to Charlie Sheen’s character, joins a cast that also includes Shawnee Smith, Selma Blair, Daniela Bobadilla, Derek Richardson and more.

Add Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein of Debmar-Mercury, “Anger Management has proven its value as a top performer for FX from its record-breaking premiere, finishing its initial run as one of highest-rated comedy series on cable television. Now we have 100 episodes of a top-tier sitcom with an A-list star the caliber of Charlie Sheen to sell into off-network syndication starting in September 2014. We thank the great team at FX for believing in this proven model, and Charlie, Bruce, a wonderful cast and writers for delivering a comedy that has been such a major success.”

“Anger Management” will begin its string of new episodes in January 2013.