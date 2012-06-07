Charlize Theron and NBC saddle up for ‘Hatfields & McCoys’ TV series

NBC is getting into the “Hatfields & McCoys” business.

Following the record-breaking launch of the History channel miniseries starring Kevin Costner, the Peacock network is in talks to acquire a drama series produced by Charlize Theron and ABC Studios that tells the same story in a modern-day setting. The series was created by John Glenn (“Eagle Eye”).

History’s “Hatfields & McCoys” stunned industry watchers by averaging 13.8 million viewers over three nights last week, with its third and final installment roping in a whopping 14.3 million  – making it the most-watched telecast in the history of ad-supported cable.

Interested in seeing the old story play out in a contemporary setting? Sound off in the comments!

