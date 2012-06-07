Charlize Theron and NBC saddle up for ‘Hatfields & McCoys’ TV series

NBC is getting into the “Hatfields & McCoys” business.
Following the record-breaking launch of the History channel miniseries starring Kevin Costner, the Peacock network is in talks to acquire a drama series produced by Charlize Theron and ABC Studios that tells the same story in a modern-day setting. The series was created by John Glenn (“Eagle Eye”).
The news was broken by Deadline.
History’s “Hatfields & McCoys” stunned industry watchers by averaging 13.8 million viewers over three nights last week, with its third and final installment roping in a whopping 14.3 million – making it the most-watched telecast in the history of ad-supported cable.
Interested in seeing the old story play out in a contemporary setting? Sound off in the comments!
LOL. I figured this would happen. Putting it in present times really makes it no different than any other soap opera.
Still, the blatancy of this pretty darn funny to me. They’re not even trying to hide the fact that they’re cashing in on another show with a complete ripoff.
This is not gonna work in a “modern-day setting”.
The whole premise of the Hatfield and McCoys is that they, for the most part, conducted their feud outside of the law. As the recent History channel show displayed, back then law enforcement had a “unless you really complain, we don’t really uphold the law, so figure it out yourselves” attitude, hence all the initial killings, followed by revenge killings. That would never happen nowadays, which kind of makes this idea stupid.
At first I was disappointed that they would modernize the story, but I’m starting to think it doesn’t even matter. I’m hungry for an edgy new western series. I’d like to see HBO get back in the game, but Showtime or FX would be fine. Hell On Wheels just isn’t cutting it for me.