Charlize Theron may be going to ‘Dark Places’ for new Gillian Flynn adaptation

#Charlize Theron
02.04.13 6 years ago

Charlize Theron may be stepping in for Amy Adams as the star of a new thriller.

With David Fincher currently circling “Gone Girl” over at Fox, author Gillian Flynn’s bestselling 2009 novel “Dark Places” is also being tapped for a Hollywood adaptation, and Theron is now in talks for the lead role. As noted by Deadline, which broke the story, the “Prometheus” star is the second major actress to eye the part, with Adams having previously circled the project before dropping out.

“Dark Places” tells the story of Libby Day, a woman whose testimony as a seven-year-old girl put her brother away in prison for the murder of their entire family. 25 years later, a group of amateur detectives dubbed the Kill Club tell her they believe her brother is innocent of the crime, and with their help Libby embarks on her own investigation to seek out the truth.

French director Gilles Paquet-Brenner (“Sarah’s Key”) is on board to helm the $15 million film, which is looking at a March production start. If Theron signs on, the deal will likely give her a producer credit on the project through her Denver & Delilah shingle.

Have you read “Dark Places”? Think Theron is right for the lead role? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charlize Theron
TAGSAMY ADAMSCHARLIZE THERONDARK PLACESGILLIAN FLYNN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP