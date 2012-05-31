Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy dazzle at ‘Prometheus’ world premiere

06.01.12

“Prometheus” stars Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”), Michael Fassbender (“X-Men: First Class”), Charlize Theron (“Snow White and the Huntsman”), Guy Pearce (“Iron Man 3”) and Logan Marshall-Green joined director Ridley Scott and guests Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises”), Salma Hayek and Minnie Driver at the film’s London premiere this evening.

Check out all the red-carpet photos in the gallery below!

“Prometheus” hits theaters on June 8.

