Charlize Theron officially signs on to star in ‘Dark Places’

02.07.13 5 years ago

Oscar winner Charlize Theron has gone to some dark places onscreen before (notably in “Monster”), and now she’ll star in the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn”s bestseller “Dark Places.” 

Gilles Paquet-Brenner (“Sarah’s Key,” “Pretty Things”) will write and direct the film, in which Theron will play Libby Day, a woman who — when she was only 7 — was the sole survivor of a family massacre seemingly at the hands of her brother. She had testified against him, and 25 years later, is confronted by a criminal rights advocacy group who force her to recount her story in order to uncover a hidden truth. 

Theron will also produce through her Denver and Delilah Productions with partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix. Exclusive Media”s Guy East and Nigel Sinclair will produce and finance the film, while Stephane Marsil”s Hugo Productions and Mandalay Vision”s Matthew Rhodes will also produce. Tobin Armbrust and Alex Brunner of Exclusive Media will executive produce with Peter Safran.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Charlize, Mandalay Vision, Stephane, and Gilles to bring this riveting thriller based on Gillian”s best-selling book to a worldwide movie audience,” said Sinclair and East in a statement. “Devoted fans of her book will be delighted to learn that the screen adaptation is coming from such a stellar team of creative filmmakers,” 

Marsil added, “I have been working with Gilles for more than ten years now and am very proud of the films we”ve produced, and especially the recent worldwide success of ‘Sarah’s Key.’  Having developed Dark Places for the past few years as Gilles” first American film, it is truly gratifying to be working with such fantastic partners in Denver & Delilah, Exclusive Media, and Mandalay Vision.”    

Theron was recently seen in “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Prometheus,” and is recently finished shooting George Miler’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”  

