Charlize Theron officially signs on to star in ‘Dark Places’

Oscar winner Charlize Theron has gone to some dark places onscreen before (notably in “Monster”), and now she’ll star in the film adaptation of Gillian Flynn”s bestseller “Dark Places.”
Gilles Paquet-Brenner (“Sarah’s Key,” “Pretty Things”) will write and direct the film, in which Theron will play Libby Day, a woman who — when she was only 7 — was the sole survivor of a family massacre seemingly at the hands of her brother. She had testified against him, and 25 years later, is confronted by a criminal rights advocacy group who force her to recount her story in order to uncover a hidden truth.
“We are delighted to be teaming up with Charlize, Mandalay Vision, Stephane, and Gilles to bring this riveting thriller based on Gillian”s best-selling book to a worldwide movie audience,” said Sinclair and East in a statement. “Devoted fans of her book will be delighted to learn that the screen adaptation is coming from such a stellar team of creative filmmakers,”
Theron was recently seen in “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Prometheus,” and is recently finished shooting George Miler’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
This might end up being an insanely bad casting. I really just can’t see Charlize Theron as the pathetic woman-child character of Libby Day. The age isn’t much of a problem, but I just pictured an Aubrey Plaza-ish character when I read the book. I don’t know that she can hit the right petulant notes.