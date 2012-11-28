Charlize Theron to star in ‘Sympathy For Lady Vengeance’ remake

Oscar winner Charlize Theron is set to get revenge in CJ Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures’ remake of Park Chan-wook’s “Sympathy For Lady Vengeance.”

The films centers on a woman who is set to prison for a murder she didn’t commit. After being released, she exacts sadistic revenge on the real killer. Oscar winner William Monahan is adapting the script from the 2005 South Korean original which starred Lee Young Ae and Choi Min-sik (“Oldboy”). It was directed by Park, who also directed the acclaimed “Oldboy,” which is on track for a U.S. remake from director Spike Lee.

Theron will star as well as produce “Sympathy” with her Denver & Delilah partner Beth Kono, Annapurna Pictures’ Megan Ellison and Chelsea Barnard, CJ Entertainment’s Ted Kim, and Monahan.