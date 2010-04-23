Chart preview: Can Madonna propel ‘Glee’ to the top of the chart?

Gleeks, rejoice: Such is the power of Madonna that she doesn”t even have to open her mouth to land on top of the album charts. The “Glee” cast”s karaoke versions of Madge hits, highlighted in Tuesday”s episode of the popular Fox show, will top the 100,000 mark next week, making it a lock for No. 1, according to Hits Daily Double. The seven-track set, dubbed, appropriately enough, “The Power of Madonna,” includes the show”s take on “Vogue” “Express Yourself,” “4 Minutes,” and “Like a Prayer.”

Also likely to debut in the Billboard 200″s Top 10 next week is AC/DC”s “Iron Man 2” (CD/DVD set, which features 15 classic AC/DC tunes, many of which are featured in the Robert Downey Jr. blockbuster. It may debut as high as No. 3, while the latest from rockers Sevendust chimes in at No. 8.

Last Sunday”s Academy of Country Music awards appears to have boosted sales for two of the big winners: Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now,” which has been in the top 10 since its January release, bounces back up to No. 2, while Miranda Lambert”s “Revolution,” which was named album of the years, soars back into the top 10.

Last week”s chart topper, Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0,” falls to No. 4, while last week”s No. 2 album and highest debut, MGMT”s “Congratulations,” drops out of the top 10.

