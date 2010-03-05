Chart preview: Can Sade hold off Lady Antebellum for another week?

After a fairly static Top 10 for the past two weeks, look for lots of new names next week when the new album chart bows on Wednesday. First off, five weeks after debuting at No. 1 only to have Sade push them down to No. 2 for the last three weeks, Lady Antebellum likely bounces back up to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, thanks in large part to a Target promotion.

Lady A”s “Need You Now” looks to be the only title to surpass 100,00 in sales. Hits Daily Double predicts sales of around 115,000, while Sade”s “Soldier of Love” slips to No. 2 with sales of 75,000 or so.

Country singer Blake Shelton”s six-song set (a new experiment from Warner Bros.) looks like a lock to come in at No. 3, and is the first of a possible six debuts in the Top 10. “Almost Alice,” the various artist compilation of songs inspired by Tim Burton”s “Alice in Wonderland” will debut at No. 4, with “American Idol” runner-up Danny Gokey coming in at No. 5, Lifehouse”s latest at No. 6 and Jason Derulo at No. 7.

After top 10 mainstays Lady GaGa and Black Eyed Peas, country singer Easton Corbin comes in at No. 10. That”s three new country debuts in the top 10, plus a country act at the top of the chart, incase anyone”s looking for a genre that isn”t tanking these days…