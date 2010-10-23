Chart preview: Does Sugarland keep Kings of Leon from ruling the Billboard 200?

#Elton John #Lil Wayne
10.24.10 7 years ago

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Country will rule again on the Billboard 200 for the fourth time in the last five weeks as Sugarland”s “The Incredible Machine” is poised to power itself to No. 1 next week. While it”s still possible that  Kings of Leon”s “Come Around Sundown” will surpass “Machine,” it looks like Sugarland will sell around 200,000 compared with KoL”s 180,000.

Debuts dominate the Top 10, according to Hits Daily Double. Coming in a distant third will be Rod Stewart”s “Fly Me to the Moon,” his fifth edition of standards, with around 75,000 copies,  Elton John/Leon Russell”s “The Union” in fifth place, “Glee” cast”s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” set at No. 6, Shakira”s “Sale de Sol”  at No. 7 and Christian rock band Third Day”s  “Move” at No. 10.

This week”s chart topper, Lil Wayne”s “I am Not a Human Being, drops to No. 4. Top 10 mainstay, Eminem”s “Recovery,” lands at No. 8.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elton John#Lil Wayne
TAGSBillboard 200ELTON JOHNkings of leonLeon RussellLil Waynerod stewartSugarland

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP