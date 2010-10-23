Chart preview: Does Sugarland keep Kings of Leon from ruling the Billboard 200?

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Country will rule again on the Billboard 200 for the fourth time in the last five weeks as Sugarland”s “The Incredible Machine” is poised to power itself to No. 1 next week. While it”s still possible that Kings of Leon”s “Come Around Sundown” will surpass “Machine,” it looks like Sugarland will sell around 200,000 compared with KoL”s 180,000.

Debuts dominate the Top 10, according to Hits Daily Double. Coming in a distant third will be Rod Stewart”s “Fly Me to the Moon,” his fifth edition of standards, with around 75,000 copies, Elton John/Leon Russell”s “The Union” in fifth place, “Glee” cast”s “Rocky Horror Picture Show” set at No. 6, Shakira”s “Sale de Sol” at No. 7 and Christian rock band Third Day”s “Move” at No. 10.

This week”s chart topper, Lil Wayne”s “I am Not a Human Being, drops to No. 4. Top 10 mainstay, Eminem”s “Recovery,” lands at No. 8.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on RSS Facebook Twitter Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js