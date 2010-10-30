Chart preview: Taylor Swift leads the Billboard 200 over Sugarland by how much?

Will she or won”t she hit the million mark? That”s the only question remaining regarding Taylor Swift”s entry at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week.

The country queen”s “Speak Now” is on target to sell between 975,000 and 1 million, according to Hits Daily Double. Her nearest competitor is the current No. 1, Sugarland”s “The Incredible Machine,” which will sell one/tenth of “Speak Now.” That has to be the highest disparity between No. 1 and No. 2 that we”ve ever seen.

This week”s No. 2, Kings of Leon”s “Come Around Sundown,” slips to No. 3, while this week”s No. 3, Elton John and Leon Russell”s ” The Union” slides to No. 7.

For the first time in a long time, there are likely to be only two debuts in the top 10, as Michael Buble”s “Hollywood: The Deluxe EP” should come in at No. 10, although The Band Perry could surge and knock him to No. 11.

The rest of the Top 10 includes Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not a Human Being” continues doing well a few weeks after release, lodging at No. 4, while this year”s top seller so far, Eminem”s “Recovery,” hangs in there at No. 5.