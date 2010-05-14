Who will set a record for lowest sales tally for No. 1 on album chart next week?

The good news for Lady Antebellum is that the Nashville trio is on tap to return to the top of the charts next week. The bad news is that the group may do so with the lowest sales tally since Nielsen SoundScan bowed in 1991. Ouch.

Furthermore, the predicted difference in sales for the No. 1 spot vs. the No. 10 spot is 15,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. That means that with two days left in the sales week, the No. 1 spot o the Billboard 200 could still be up for grabs. And who might nab the summit from Lady A? Possibly The National, whose “High Violet” has catapulted the Brooklyn-based indie band onto the mainstream consciousness like none of its previous albums or Justin Bieber”s “My World, Part 2.” Also duking it out for the top 5 are the new sets from The Dead Weather and Charice.

This week”s chart topper from Godsmack looks like it will remain in the top 10, but probably in the lower half.

