Chart Preview: Will Justin Bieber’s ‘My World 2.0’ land at 1.0?

03.26.10 8 years ago
 Justin Timberlake better move over, there”s another Justin at the top of the charts. Moppet Justin Bieber will easily land at No. 1 on the the Billboard 200  next week with “My World 2.0.” The set, which we reviewed here, could top the 250,000 mark.  Bieber”s first set, “My World” stands at No. 6 this week, making him the first artist since Lady GaGa to have two CDs in the top 10.
In a surprise, R&B singer Monica”s  “Still Standing”  will come in at No. 2, logging sales of up to 195,000. The set, produced by Babyface, Johnta Austin, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, is selling four times more than expected, according to Hits Daily Double.
There are two more debuts in the top 10: the never-ending “Now 33: That”s What I Call Music” series slides in at No. 3, selling around 140,000 copies. This edition features tunes from Ke$ha, Lady GaGa, Rihanna, Owl City, Train, Daughtry, Lady Antebellum and Taylor Swift.
The other newcomer is the sophomore set from “She & Him,” otherwise known as Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, which lands at No. 5.
The rest of the top 10 includes Lady Antebellum, who slip to No. 4, Ludacris, Marvin Sapp, who stays strong after debuting at No. 2 last week, falling only to No. 8, Lady GaGa and Black Eyed Peas.
If you don”t believe that a hot movie”s arrival on DVD can affect soundtrack sales, just look at “Twilight Saga: New Moon.” Following the video”s recent release, the soundtrack soars to  No. 11. Two weeks ago it was No. 72.

