Chastain, Lawrence, Jones longlisted for BAFTA Rising Star Award

I’ve never really understood why BAFTA makes such a song and dance of publicizing every stage of its voting process — the pre-nomination longlists they release for each award category every January are both suspense-draining and indicative of the overly small pool of films they consider, but I suppose when you’re not the Oscars, you have to drum up attention however you can.
Perhaps it makes slightly more sense to release a longlist of contenders for the one BAFTA category determined by a public vote — the Rising Star Award. With voting now open, the public is thus offered a say in the nominee list as well as the final outcome, though with only eight names to whittle down to five in January, it seems an odd half-measure. Clearly, BAFTA doesn’t trust the public to single out the worthiest names themselves — and given a number of the winners they’ve chosen, they have little reason to do so — so giving them the liberty of booting three names from the group is a bit of a token gesture.
Check out the full longlist, with more thoughts on the names includes, after the jump.
The longlist of eight names, as selected by a committee of journalists and industry luminaries, including Sienna Miller and “Harry Potter” director David Yates:
Jessica Chastain
Adam Deacon
Chris Hemsworth
Tom Hiddleston
Felicity Jones
Jennifer Lawrence
Chris O’Dowd
Eddie Redmayne
My concern with handing it to the public at this stage is that some of the most deserving names here might well struggle to make the nominee list due to the comparatively low profile of their work. We may think of Jessica Chastain as this year’s most obvious breakout star, but with “The Tree of Life,” “The Debt” and even “The Help” having made little impact on British mainstream audiences, she’s possibly less likely to make the cut than Adam Deacon, a local actor and rapper with a less notable résumé, but substantially more youth appeal.
For similar reasons, Jennifer Lawrence will probably be relying more on her “X-Men” credentials than her recent Oscar nomination to make the list, while stage star and recent arthouse fixture Tom Hiddleston has his excellent work in “Thor” to help him along. Speaking of which, I wouldn’t be at all unhappy to see Chris Hemsworth on the final ballot: the award specifies “star,” after all, and he anchored “Thor” with more magnetism and charisma than any of this summer’s blockbuster headliners.
My hunch is that the winner might well turn out to be Chris O’Dowd, such a sparky and endearingly off-center foil for Kristen Wiig in “Bridesmaids” (he’s still on my personal Best Supporting Actor ballot), and blessed with the advantage of a built-in following from his work on British TV — a factor that helped Noel Clarke beat the Michaels Fassbender and Cera three years ago, prompting much head-scratching across the pond.
I’ll be casting my vote for Chastain, but I suspect the finalists will be Deacon, Hemsworth, Hiddleston, Lawrence and O’Dowd. You can have your say here.
Chris Hemsworth?? He is a rising star?
Jessica Chastain, Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence, and Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston are the best among these guys.
He was in Star Trek, carried Thor to a $180 million gross and a sequel, and is up next year in Snow White and the Huntsman, The Cabin in the Woods and, oh, a little film called The Avengers.
You can think what you like of him as an actor (I think he’s rather good myself), but I don’t see how you can deny that he’s a rising star.
Why the hell wasnt Benedict Cumberbatch listed.
Where’s Ezra Miller? Elizabeth Olsen?
Yeah, Chris Hemsworth definitely fits the bill of a Rising Star. This is one of those things I feel hesitant to comment on, since I clearly won’t know enough about the nominees and their appeal in Britain. But I’m happy your supporting Chastain, Guy, nonetheless.
“Chris Hemsworth on the final ballot: the award specifies “star,” after all, and he anchored “Thor” with more magnetism and charisma than any of this summer’s blockbuster headliners.”
And this is coming from the person who hated Knightley’s performance in A Dangerous Method LOL I don’t understand you critics anymore. I give up.
Apples and oranges, to say the least. I’m nothing if not broad-minded.
To say the least indeed.
I hated Thor, i thought it was a complete mess! Rising Star, for me, is not just someone who makes money, it’s a person who makes good films.. Chastain is the best one here
How is Felicity Jones on there and not Elizabeth Olsen? The latter is far more impressive. Jones is good, but Olsen was terrific in MMMM. Limit to the number of American actors or what?
MMMM opens in UK in 2012 so Elizabeth Olsen is not eligible this year for this award, voted for by the British public who have yet to see the film. Hopefully she will still be a rising star in a year’s time.
I see. Thanks for clearing that up.
Incidentally: The Rising Star Award honours a young actor or actress of any nationality who has demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition and begun to capture the imagination of the British public as a film star in the making.
The nominees will usually have several film performances under their belt, in addition to one in the current year. Although this award is designed to encourage actors at the beginning rather than the end of their careers, it is not intended as a true ‘beginner’s award’, nor is it intended to be for child actors. In exceptional circumstances, a star-making debut will be considered, but this will be the exception rather than the norm.
So why wasnt Bendedict Cumberbatch listed.
Does anyone else think it’s a little weird that a year after Lawrence was nominated for just about every award under the sun with a suspicious exclusion of a BAFTA, she’s now in the running to be a “rising star”? How does that even make sense?
Some of you people are thinking way too hard about this. It wasn’t “suspicious” that Lawrence wasn’t nominated for a BAFTA — it was just one of those things. (Winter’s Bone didn’t have quite the same following in the UK that it did in the US.) And as Charles quite reasonably explained above, the Rising Star award is intended to reflect the British public’s growing awareness of a relative newcomer. There’s obviously no hard and fast rule about the definition of “rising star,” but it’s not some big conspiracy either.