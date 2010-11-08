Check out Conan O’Brien’s first TBS monologue and cold open

Conan O’Brien’s “Conan” premiered at 11 p.m. on Monday, November 8.

Of course, Conan O’Brien’s opening monologue from “Conan” premiered nearly an hour earlier when TBS PR people sent out a transcript and all of the jokes were tweeted by several industry reporters on the press release list.

Here is the complete text of the monologue, featuring many jokes about O’Brien’s departure from NBC and his move to basic cable. And continue to the bottom for the cold open to “Conan,” also featuring many jokes about O’Brien’s departure from NBC and his move to basic cable.

And check HitFix tomorrow morning when Alan Sepinwall will have a review of the “Conan” premiere, which was driven by jokes about O’Brien’s departure from NBC and his move to basic cable.

Here’s the monologue (imagine it being said in Conan’s voice and with a beard):

Thank you. Thank you and welcome to my 2nd Annual first show.





Yes, I know what you guys are thinking, “Hey, it’s the guy from Twitter.”





Welcome to my new show, “Conan.” People ask me why I named the show “Conan.” I did it so I’d be harder to replace.





This is an exciting night. I’m glad to be on cable. The truth is, I’ve dreamed of being a talk show host on basic cable ever since I was 46.





And things are going well already. I’m happy to report that we’re already #1 in TBS’s key demographic — people who can’t afford HBO.





I’m going to be honest: It’s not easy doing a late-night show on a channel without a lot of money and that viewers have trouble finding. So that’s why I left NBC.





But the weird thing is this: I put myself and my staff through a lot because I refused to go on at midnight. So I get this job at eleven. Then, yesterday, Daylight Savings Time ended — so right now it’s basically midnight. In fact, it’s 12:05.

A lot’s happened in the news since I went off the air — and I was hoping I could cover it all in one joke. But then I realized that’s like trying to keep an Icelandic volcano from wearing Lady Gaga’s meat dress while a trapped Chilean miner cleans up the BP oil spill…Brett Favre’s penis.

And the cold open: