Kristen Stewart blinded by the light in eye-catching new ‘Snow White’ banner art

#Charlize Theron
11.08.11 7 years ago

In anticipation of the film’s trailer, some gorgeous new banner art has been released for Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron. The Dwarves, however, are still nowhere to be found, with the emphasis remaining on the three bold-faced leads.

First, a few quick observations:

1) At first glance the “tree creature” behind Hemsworth’s Huntsman looks almost like a xenomorph from one of the “Alien” movies.

2) What, exactly, is Kristen Stewart looking at? Has Snow White perhaps been eating too many of the magical mushrooms growing out of the ground behind her?

3) If the film includes that famous scene where the Evil Queen delivers a poisoned apple to Snow, can Charlize please go disguised as her character from “Monster”?

Check out the full banner below:

“Snow White and the Huntsman” is slated for release on June 1, 2012.

TAGSCHARLIZE THERONCHRIS HEMSWORTHEDDIE IZZARDEDDIE MARSANIAN MCSHANEkristen stewartNICK FROSTRAY WINSTONEsnow white and the huntsmanTOBY JONES

