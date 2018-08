Check out Lady Gaga’s new poster for HBO Monster Ball special

Lady Gaga and HBO are primed and ready for the pop singer’s big TV event. “Lady Gaga Presents The Monster Ball Tour At Madison Square Garden” will air at 9 p.m. on May 7, featuring footage from two nights of the singer’s turn at Madison Square Garden. Remember, we were there?

Below is the new poster to the show, featuring Gaga’s Monster Ball pyrotechnic bra (OK and flaming crotch-piece), also prominent in the “Bad Romance” video. Fierce.

It’s been a week of minors from the Gaga news camp. The “Born This Way” singer will contributing a monthly column to V Magazine, speaking her mind on “Fashion+Art”. The first issue has a drop date of May 12.

Both of these events come around the May 23 drop date of the new album.

Meanwhile, a website claimed to have hold of the complete lyrics to “Judas,” the next single from “Born This Way.” However, those continue to float about unconfirmed, despite featuring the actual lyrics Gaga has revealed herself, as recited during her chat with Google: “When he comes to me, I am ready. I’ll was his feet with my hair if he needs, forgive him when his tongue lies through his brain, even if after three times he betrays me. I’ll bring him down, I came with no crown.”