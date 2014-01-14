Check out Mindy Kaling’s college comic strip ‘Badly Drawn Girl’

and 01.14.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Mindy Kaling is best known for her show “The Mindy Project” and her time playing Kelly Kapoor on “The Office,” but did you know she also wrote and drew a comic strip called “Badly Drawn Girl” during her college years at Dartmouth? The strip – credited to Kaling before she changed her name – ran daily in campus newspaper “The Dartmouth” from 1999 to 2001, and riffed on everything from campus culture and social groups to academic advisors and dining halls.

Check out samples of Kaling”s college work below, and head over to the “Badly Drawn Girl” tumblr for more.

via Buzzfeed

Around The Web

TAGSBadly Drawn GirlMINDY KALING

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP