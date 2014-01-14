Check out Mindy Kaling’s college comic strip ‘Badly Drawn Girl’

(CBR) Mindy Kaling is best known for her show “The Mindy Project” and her time playing Kelly Kapoor on “The Office,” but did you know she also wrote and drew a comic strip called “Badly Drawn Girl” during her college years at Dartmouth? The strip – credited to Kaling before she changed her name – ran daily in campus newspaper “The Dartmouth” from 1999 to 2001, and riffed on everything from campus culture and social groups to academic advisors and dining halls.

Check out samples of Kaling”s college work below, and head over to the “Badly Drawn Girl” tumblr for more.

via Buzzfeed