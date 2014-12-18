Check out Neil Patrick Harris on “American Horror Story”

On “Freak Show,” Harris plays his specialty: a magician.

Pinocchio returning to “Once Upon a Time”

Eion Bailey reprises his role in the 2nd half of this season.

Watch Amy Adams” flirt with One Direction in new “SNL” promos

Should the boy band put her down?

“New Girl” recruits Nasim Pedrad

The “Mulaney” and “SNL” vet will play Winston”s training officer.

David Fincher & James Ellroy team for L.A.-set ’50s noir drama “Shakedown”

The “L.A. Confidential” author will pen the series set in the tabloid world and the underbelly of Los Angeles in 1950s, based on a real-life private detective.

Another “Game of Thrones” teaser surfaces

This one is filled with brief glimpses of Arya, Sansa, Cersei, Tyrion — and a huge reveal.

U.S. Attorney denies raiding the Giudices

A rep for Teresa Giudice says, “There is no truth to this story. It is 100 percent fabricated.”

“The Americans” releases a glass-shattering new teaser

Watch what happens when the Jennings hang out in the backyard.

“Sons of Guns” star William Hayden indicted on more child rape charges

After being charged with raping his 12-year-old daughter, Hayden today was indicted on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape Wednesday.