Check out the four covers for Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hesitation Marks’

07.17.13 5 years ago

One album cover won”t cut it for Nine Inch Nails. The Trent Reznor-led band has released four album covers for its forthcoming album, “Hesitation Marks.”

Out Sept. 3, the album will be released with a digital cover (artwork titled “Turn And Burn”), standard CD cover (“Time and Again”), deluxe CD cover (“Cargo In The Blood”), and a vinyl cover (“Other Murmurs”).

I did not get this from looking at the various covers, but, apparently, “the mixed media works hover between anthropology and forensics, suggestive of transformation and regeneration,” according to a press release. They just look pretty and intriguing to me.

Take a look:

Around The Web

TAGSDownward SpiralHesitation MarksNINE INCH NAILSRussell Millstrent reznor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP