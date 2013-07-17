Check out the four covers for Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hesitation Marks’

One album cover won”t cut it for Nine Inch Nails. The Trent Reznor-led band has released four album covers for its forthcoming album, “Hesitation Marks.”

Out Sept. 3, the album will be released with a digital cover (artwork titled “Turn And Burn”), standard CD cover (“Time and Again”), deluxe CD cover (“Cargo In The Blood”), and a vinyl cover (“Other Murmurs”).

I did not get this from looking at the various covers, but, apparently, “the mixed media works hover between anthropology and forensics, suggestive of transformation and regeneration,” according to a press release. They just look pretty and intriguing to me.

Take a look: