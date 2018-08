So far, we've gotten glimpses of The Punisher and Elektra in action in the upcoming season of Daredevil, but we have yet to really see their costumes.

That all changes now, because the newest Daredevil poster gives us our best look yet at The Punisher and Elektra's looks. And The Punisher is pretty damn cool, rocking that faded skull shirt and leather jacket combo.

Daredevil comes to Netflix on March 18.