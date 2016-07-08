Check out these new ‘Suicide Squad’ photos

07.08.16 2 years ago

The hype for Suicide Squad just keeps growing. The movie, featuring an all-star cast and an aggressive media campaign, is possibly the most anticipated film of the summer and is sure to be a blockbuster. Entertainment Weekly recently debuted a gallery of new photos promoting the movie.

Much of the press has revolved around Jared Leto's controversial version of The Joker but the gallery also features highlights from the rest of the cast including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Karen Fukuhara as Katana. Some of the photos are below and you can view the rest – including EW's collectible covers – over at Entertainment Weekly.

Credit: Clay Enos?

Credit: Clay Enos?

Credit: Clay Enos? Credit: Clay Enos?

Credit: Clay Enos?

