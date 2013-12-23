Check Out This Adorable Illustrated ’12 Days Of Christmas’

When Liz Climo isn’t working on character art or storyboards for her day job at ‘The Simpsons,’ she’s making delightful art on for her blog. The year, she’s taken two original characters with a penchant for misunderstanding the meaning behind the classic holiday song, ‘The Twelve Days Of Christmas”.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me…



© Liz Climo

On the second day of Christmas. my true love gave to me…

© Liz Climo





See how they interpret the rest of the song after the jump!