Check out two new stills of ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ villain The Lizard

Can’t wait for tomorrow’s new “Amazing Spider-Man” trailer? We’ve got something to tide you over.
That “something” being two official stills of The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) recently uploaded to the film’s iTunes movie page – one of which shows the lab-coated villain gripping some poor soul around the neck and the other which appears to be a shot of the serpentine evildoer’s scaly claw, holding what looks like a camera with the words “property of Peter Parker” stamped across it. Uh-oh…
In all honesty, the images appear to be screenshots taken directly from tomorrow’s trailer (check back here tomorrow afternoon for the big debut), but hey – we’ll take what we can get, right? Right? (Note: you can also feast your eyes upon a couple new posters here.)
“The Amazing Spider-Man” was directed by Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) and also stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Sally Field and Martin Sheen. It’s slated for release on July 3.
Check out the new stills below and let us know what you think!
Lab coat!
That poor soul is Irrfan Khan, who is playing the role of Van Atter.
at the bottom of the first pic.. we can see the leg of spiderman in right corner..
Meh.
It is hard to tell (no coincidence, I’m sure), however the Lizard looks like he’ll be more humanoid than giant-upright-lizard, which for me is a scratch in the “Lose” column. It’s more of a man-in-suit sort of look, like the old wolfman look rather than the more modern werewolf designs. Some (most?) will love it, however I’m not one of them.
Second, how stupid is this Peter Parker? He has a “secret identity” and yet… I am guessing on this one, however the camera shot sort of implies Peter was taking pictures for his newspaper photographer job while he bead up bad guys as Spider-Man and left his camera around, probably after being punched through some walls or something. He left his camera around, WITH HIS NAME ON IT! That combined with shots of him without his mask sort of strike me as ludicrous. For somebody with a “secret” identity, he is not trying very hard to keep it that way. Which again, for a super-genius whose family’s safety (amongst other things) probably depends on bad guys not knowing who he is and where he lives, it is an incredibly idiotic move. To, you know, leave your stuff around with your name on it or just not try very hard to keep your mask on when in-costume. I almost have to blame Sony at this point since they greenlit this happening in now the last three movies. I don’t think anybody knew Peter Parker was Spider-Man in the first Raimi movie, however just about everybody knew in the last two and now this “reboot” is off to a good start for more of the same.
