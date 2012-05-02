Check out two new stills of ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ villain The Lizard

Can’t wait for tomorrow’s new “Amazing Spider-Man” trailer? We’ve got something to tide you over.

That “something” being two official stills of The Lizard (Rhys Ifans) recently uploaded to the film’s iTunes movie page – one of which shows the lab-coated villain gripping some poor soul around the neck and the other which appears to be a shot of the serpentine evildoer’s scaly claw, holding what looks like a camera with the words “property of Peter Parker” stamped across it. Uh-oh…

In all honesty, the images appear to be screenshots taken directly from tomorrow’s trailer (check back here tomorrow afternoon for the big debut), but hey – we’ll take what we can get, right? Right? (Note: you can also feast your eyes upon a couple new posters here.)

“The Amazing Spider-Man” was directed by Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) and also stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Sally Field and Martin Sheen. It’s slated for release on July 3.

Check out the new stills below and let us know what you think!

